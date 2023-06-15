12 students of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli qualify in NEET

Twelve students of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli qualified in the NEET-2023 of which results were declared on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

MLA Durgam Chinnaiah felicitates rankers of TSWR CoE in NEET, in Bellampalli on Thursday

Mancherial: Twelve students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-2023 of which results were declared on Wednesday.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that 29 students of the institution appeared for NEET and of them, 12 pupils qualified in the entrance. Seven students secured national-level ranks.

Durgam Ranjith achieved 520 marks and stood in the top position from the centre. Akshay, Raviteja, K Ravi Krishna, Suraj, Srishanth and S Akhil were among the rankers.

Meanwhile, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah felicitated the rankers with a shawl and congratulated them in his camp office on Thursday.

He said that the centre was lighting up the lives of the poor students and helping students from remote parts in securing educational opportunities in premier institutions of the country.

He was all praise for Saidulu for providing quality education to the students.