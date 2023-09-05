125 kilograms of ganja seized, two held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) along with the Kollur police arrested two persons who were allegedly trafficking ganja. The police seized 125 kilograms of ganja, a four wheeler and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Karthik Ravi (24) and Kamal Sanjay Sirsath (23), both natives of Maharashtra. Two others Raja Bhai and Rajesh are absconding.

According to the DCP Madhapur, G Sandeep, three persons Ravi, Sanjay and Raja had purchased the ganja from Rajesh in Vizag, AP at a price of Rs. 3,000 a kilogram and were transporting it to Maharashtra. Ravi and Sanjay were travelling in a car while Rajesh took a train. The trio planned to sell it in Amravati Maharashtra at a higher price and earn more money.

On a tip, the Cyberabad police caught Ravi and Sanjay while they were travelling in the car and seized the contraband. Efforts are on to nab Rajesh and Raja who are absconding.