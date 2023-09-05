Hussain Sagar water levels increase due to rains

Published Date - 01:42 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: As rains continue to lash the city, Hussain Sagar‘s water level reached +513.42 meters at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Full Tank Level (FTL) being 513.41 meters, the Maximum Water Level (MWL) stood at +514.75 meters.

While four gates are opened at Himayat Sagar at a height of two feet, six gates were lifted at Osman Sagar. Two more gates are expected to be lifted at Himayat Sagar at 1:30 pm.

Osman Sagar recorded a water level of 3.716 TMC at 1 PM. Himayat Sagar recorded 2.949 TMC at the same time.

GHMC officials are monitoring the water levels and advised those living in catchment areas to be cautious.