12,620 candidates appear for SI written test in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari was inspecting examination centre of SI recruitment test at Nalgonda on Sunday

Nalgonda: Preliminary written test for recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts completed peacefully in Nalgonda district on Sunday. The test was conducted at 33 centres including 27 examination centres at Nalgonda and six centres at Miryalaguda.

Out of 13,307 candidates allocated to the examination centres, 12,620 candidates appeared for the test and 687 candidates were absent. The Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari inspected the examination centre in Nagarjuna Degree College at Nalgonda. A candidate missed SI recruitment test for depending on navigation app to reach examination centre.

In Suryapet district, the written text was conducted with 23 examination centers. Out of total 8637 candidates, 8160 candidates took the test and 437 candidates were absent. The police imposed 144 section at the examination centres.