133 people sought refuge in Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 133 individuals who feared for their lives sought refuge in Assam's Dhubri district amid violence in West Bengal during panchayat polls.

By IANS Updated On - 03:06 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 133 individuals who feared for their lives sought refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district amid violence in West Bengal during panchayat polls.

“Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them shelter in a relief camp, food, and medical assistance”, CM Sarma shared in a tweet.

The people have now taken shelter at Ronpagli MV School of Jhapusabari area in Dhubri district, the CM added.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance.

West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state.

The West Bengal State Election Commission stated that the police confirmed 10 deaths in the poll-related violence on Saturday that broke out in several parts of West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls.

“Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence,” said the West Bengal State Election Commission on Panchayat polls.

On Sunday, coming down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee government over the widespread violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday, Union Minister Nishith Pramanik said the single-phased polls were not a festival of the republic but a festival of death.

Multiple incidents of violence earlier on Saturday cast a long shadow on the conduct of the panchayat polls across the state. A person received fatal injuries after being hit by a crude explosive in the Phul Malancha polling booth in South 24 Pargana district.

“The person is feared dead but the same hasn’t been confirmed by the doctors as yet. The crude bomb had struck the victim’s head. He was admitted to Basanti rural hospital (in the South 24 Parganas district),” Dibakar Das, the SDPO.