14 Inspectors in Hyderabad given new postings

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Wednesday transferred 14 Inspectors working in the Hyderabad police and gave them new postings.
The Inspectors with their new postings are – Madhusudhan Baade (Task Force – South), G Naresh Kumar (Task Force – East), S Saida Babu (South East Zone – Task Force), L Bhaskar Reddy (North Zone Task Force), Chitti Burra (Task Force Admin), Ganta Sanjeev ( DI Chaderghat), A Seethaiah (SHO Chikkadpally), S Vijai (SHO Borabanda), K Ravi Kumar (CCS DD), P Laxmikanth Reddy (SHO Saifabad), S Rajasekhar (Special Branch), T Sreenath Reddy (Special Branch), T Ajay Kumar (Traffic Admin) and K Saidulu (Cyber Crimes).