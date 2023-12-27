15 students felicitated for excelling in maths Olympiad test in Mancherial

The chief guest of the event was the Alphores Educational Institutions Society chairman Dr V Narender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Alphores Educational institutions society chairman Narender with the prize winners of a mathematic Olympiad test in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Fifteen students of Alphores International School were felicitated for excelling in a mathematics Olympiad test at a programme here on Wednesday. The chief guest of the event was the Alphores Educational Institutions Society chairman Dr V Narender Reddy.

Narender Reddy said that mathematics wizard Ramanujan rendered matchless services to the field of mathematics. He told the students to emulate ideals of the renowned mathematician produced by the country. He congratulated winners of the test and lauded them for shining in it. He handed over certificates of appreciation and cash prizes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 to the winners.

The winners of the test were Keerthi Sahashra, B Kaveri, K Suhan of Class VI, K Amulya, K Nakshatra, MD Shadma Anzum belonging to Class VII, Aleena Naz, Syed Misba Fathima, M Manu Raj from Class VIII, B Manogna, S Rasanga, B Sanjana Sowmya of Class IX and K Naga Chaitanya, Muzafir Ahmed Khan and G Pranavi studying Class X.