TS EAMCET 2024 expected to be held mid-May

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 is expected to be conducted in the second week of May. An announcement to this effect will shortly be made by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Initially, the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) dates will be announced followed by issuance of TS EAMCET notification in the month of February. Conveners for various entrance tests including EAMCET, ICET, PGECET, EdCET, and LAWCET will be appointed by the council.

A review meeting was conducted by Education department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham with the higher education department officials at Secretariat here on Wednesday. The officials apprised the principal secretary, who recently took charge, about the various CETs and process involved in holding them.

Since the Parliament elections are scheduled for April/May, officials are taking measures to ensure that CETs dates do not clash with the possible poll dates or any other national competitive examination like the JEE and NEET.

As many as 2,05,351 students registered, 1,95,275 attended and 1,56,879 qualified in the engineering stream of the EAMCET 2023. Similarly, 1,15,332 candidates applied, 1,06,514 attended and 91,935 qualified in the AM stream of the EAMCET 2023.