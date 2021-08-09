17 new sewerage plants to come up in GHMC

HMWSSB hands over Rs 1,280 crore contract to agency for construction and operation & maintenance

Hyderabad: Within two years, 17 new sewerage treatment plants (STPs) will be operational in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has handed over the contract to an agency, fixed the deadline and the period of operational & maintenance (O&M) works too has been decided.

“We have informed the agency to complete the works in two years. The agency shall also take care of works (O&M) for 15 years,” said an HMWSSB official. These STPs are being installed along River Musi on the Kukatpally Nala catchment and Hussain Sagar catchment.

Once these STPs are operational, the long pending issue including sewage discharge into the Musi, Hussain Sagar and their connecting water channels will end, said an official. The total project cost of setting up 17 STPs is Rs 1,280.87 crore which includes the STPs cost of Rs 766.22 crore and O&M cost of Rs 514.65 crore.

As per HMWSSB records, 1,950 MLD of sewage is generated every day in the city and the 25 existing STPs in GHMC limits are treating 772 MLD of sewerage. The 17 new STPs being installed will treat 376.5 MLD of waste.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to further increase the number of STPs. Shah Technical Consultants have submitted the Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan for construction of 62 STPs along with sewer network for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) up to Outer Ring Road (ORR). Among the 62 proposed STPs, 31 are in GHMC limits. The comprehensive plan was submitted to HMWSSB by the consultants and the board placed it before the State government for approval.

Based on the proposal, the State government decided to install 17 STPs within two years and take up the remaining ones in a phased manner. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, who laid the foundation for the mega STP project on Friday, said that additional plants would be developed in a phased manner and that the State government was working towards making Hyderabad the first and only city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its sewage.

