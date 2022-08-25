17,077 candidates to appear for constable test in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Kothagudem: All arrangements have been made for conducting police constable preliminary written examination to be held on Aug 28 in the district, informed Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr. Vineeth G.

As many as 17, 077 candidates would be attending the preliminary examination at 49 centres in Kothagudem district. Steps have been taken to ensure that candidates appearing for the exam would not face any inconvenience, he said.

The SP held a meeting at Kothagudem School of Mining (KSM) here on Thursday with regional coordinators, chief superintendents, observers and police officers to discuss the measures required to be taken to conduct the exam in a smooth manner.

Of the 49 examination centres, 39 centres were located in Kothagudem and at Paloncha while there were 10 centres at Bhadrachalam. 49 chief superintendents and an equal number of observers have been appointed to monitor the exam to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

The SP said that AR Additional SP D. Srinivasa Rao would be the nodal officer for the written exam. A total of 14,221 candidates would appear for the test in Kothagudem and Paloncha while 2856 candidates at Bhadrachalam. Candidates would be allowed into the examination hall through the biometric system.

KSM principal Punnam Chander would act as regional coordinator for 39 examination centres set up in Kothagudem region and Government College principal Bhadraiah would be the regional coordinator for 10 centres at Bhadrachalam, Dr. Vineeth said.

The candidates appearing for the test have to tick the answers carefully as there were negative marks in the exam. The questions would be in English and Urdu, if there was any doubt regarding questions the English version should be considered, he noted.

Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohit Raju, Kothagudem DSP Venkateswara Babu, Paloncha DSP Satyanarayana, SB Inspector Swamy, IT Cell Inspector Nagaraju, RIs Somulu, Kamaraju, Damodar, Nageswara Rao and others attended the meeting.