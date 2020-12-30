18 schools from State bag NISA award

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) India, an association of budget private schools, organised a ‘Micro Innovation Awards’ contest at National Institute for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (NIMSME) Training centre, here on Tuesday.

The national-level contest was conducted to identify, encourage, and celebrate numerous micro solutions and innovation that budget private schools were implementing to offer quality education during the lockdown.

While around 500 schools from across the country participated in the contest, 100 schools qualified for awards after two levels of evaluation, according to a press release. Of the total selected, 56 schools were from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra States. While 98 schools from Telangana took part in the contest, 18 schools qualified and received awards.

Among top 20 schools, Pragati Vidyaniketan High School, Hyderabad stood 7th, Valmiki Vidyalayam, Karimnagar and Vignan School from Peddapally got 9th and 17th places respectively. The NISA has also gave away Rs 15,000 each to six private school teachers as Covid-19 relief fund. Director of School Education Sridevasena gave away the awards. NISA president Dr Kulbhushan Sharma and other office bearers were present.

