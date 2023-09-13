187th Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani commences at Kazipet

The Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani is a major religious event that attracts thousands of devotees from all over the country. It is a time for people to come together to celebrate the life and teachings of the saint and to seek his blessings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hanamkonda: The famous Kazipet Dargah is all set to host the 187th Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani, a Sufi saint regarded as a symbol of social justice and communal harmony. The Urs commences on Wednesday night at 11 pm with the sandal ceremony, in which the tomb of the saint will be anointed with sandalwood paste.

Gulam Afzal Biyabani aka Khusroo Pasha, the seventh descendent of Afzal Biabani and the head of the Dargah, said all arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees coming from different parts of the country. He said that special prayers will be held at the Dargah on Thursday, led by his son Baktiyra Biyabani.

A chaadar-e-gul (flowery sheet) will be draped on the tomb of the saint, and special prayers will also be held at 6 pm on Thursday.

The celebrations will conclude on Friday with a special procession in which Fakirs will display their special skills in wielding knives and reading the Quran. Special buses have been arranged from Warangal and Kazipet railway stations for the convenience of devotees coming on the trains.

The Commissioner of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) said that they have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Urs. Kazipet ACP David Raju is overseeing the security arrangements.

