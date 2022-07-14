19-year-old arrested for vehicle theft in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The Uppal police on Thursday arrested a youngster on charges of stealing motorcycles from residential colonies and seized 22 vehicles from him.

According to the police, Vangala Raju, 19, a resident of Nagaram in Suryapet, used to come to the city during the night and after identifying vehicles parked at bus-stands and Metro stations, would open the vehicle lock using duplicate keys and steal them.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy said the police caught Raju while investigation into vehicle theft cases reported at Uppal metro station. He was involved in 22 cases reported at Uppal, Ghatkesar, Kushaiguda, Medipally, LB Nagar and Bhongir and also at Chilpur and Khazipet in Warangal.

