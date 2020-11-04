19-year-old commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old coconut seller who lost a huge sum of money to cricket betting and landed in a financial mess, died allegedly by suicide in his house in Punjagutta on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sonu Kumar (19), a native of Jharkhand, who earned his livelihood by selling coconuts on the streets, was found hanging from an iron grill in the washroom of his house. Relatives told he had put huge bets on IPL matches and lost. He was reportedly depressed over this, the Punjagutta police said, adding that a case was booked and investigation was on.

