19-year-old to transform into Jain Nun in Hyderabad

Yogitha, who is the middle child of a Chittor Jeweller will be giving up personal comforts and embrace the simple life of a Jain nun at a ceremonial event, ‘Diksha Mahotsav’ by the Jain Samaj in Hyderabad on January 16.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 12 January 2024, 06:43 PM

Hyderabad: In a world captivated by comfort and luxury, Yogitha Surana, a 19-year-old girl chose a different path. This young graduate has decided to give up the opulent lifestyle she was born into, and embark on a transformative spiritual journey.

The youngster had originally aspired a career in science and do engineering. “However, Diksha intrigued me, raising a lot of thoughts and considerations in me. I started differentiating the materialistic world and the spiritual world, and understand where I am. Spiritual world is best as it will offer me permanent inner peace,” she says.

Yogitha’s decision to move away from the allure of material wealth is not merely a personal choice, it is a declaration of her commitment to a life of meditation, self-discipline, and detachment.

Sapna Surana, her mother, says, “I was happy with her choice and am supporting her on this transformative path. While there’s a tinge of sadness due to attachment, it’s a positive step.” Her father, Padmaraj Surana adds, “she asked for our support as her birthday gift, and we decided to stand by her.”

After the ceremony, Yogitha will wear simple white robes and give up modern conveniences like fans, lights, toothbrushes, and soaps. Jain monks and nuns follow unique practices to live a simple and mindful life and avoid traditional baths because they believe they could harm tiny organisms and waste water. Instead, they opt for sponge baths and use a damp cloth to clean their hands, feet, and face.

One distinctive ritual they observe is called Kaya klesh. In this practice, they pull out each strand of hair until their head is completely bald without using blades or knives.