Hyderabad: Hybiztv announces 3rd edition of its media awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Nominations are open for the third edition of Hybiztv Excellence Awards 2023 for the Media Professionals. This was announced at a curtain raiser press conference attended by Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI, Hyderabad, M. Ravinder Reddy, Director Marketing, Bharathi Cement, Narendra Ram Nambula, CMD, Lifespan Pvt Ltd, Somasekhar Ex-Associate Editor & Chief of Bureau-The HBL, Vinod, Ex-GM, Sakshi and Ex-Manager Eenadu and M.Rajgopal Managing Director- Hybiz.tv & Telugu Now.

The Hybiztv Excellence in Media Awards will be given in all important categories in print, electronic, and digital media and outstanding individuals will be honoured for their stellar performance in their respective fields of work during the year 2022-23. The jury will look out for work that has helped to drive a welcome change in society and also inspire other aspiring professionals in the media field.

Hybiztv will honour media professionals from the print, electronic and digital media in a professionally managed event with many highlighted moments. A team of highly respected and experienced professionals from the media community will select the list of awardees.