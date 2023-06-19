2.11 cr saplings planted under Haritha Haram in erstwhile Warangal : Errabelli

Addressing the gathering at green festival, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao commended the remarkable success of Haritha Haram.

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the public to actively participate in tree-planting initiatives like the Haritha Haram programme.

Addressing the gathering at green festival events held in Palakurthi and Jangaon districts on Monday, the Minister commended the remarkable success of Haritha Haram, the flagship programme of the Telangana government. He said the State’s forest cover had expanded by an impressive 6.85 per cent over the last six years, thanks to the concerted efforts made as part of the initiative.

Errabelli remarked, “Our commitment lies not merely in accumulating wealth for the future, but in securing a greener and healthier habitat for our coming generations. It is the profound vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that has enabled us to engage the community on such a vast scale in this noble endeavor.”

He said that a total of 2.11 crore saplings had been planted under the Haritha Haram programme from 2015 to 2022 in the erstwhile Warangal district. He further said that various departments had initiated the planting of an additional 88,860 saplings throughout the district under the ongoing decennial celebrations. “Looking ahead, the government has set an ambitious target of planting 25.95 lakh saplings in 2023. In Jangaon district alone, nearly 4.20 crore saplings have been planted since 2016,” he said and urged the citizens to actively contribute to the cause by planting trees in their homes, schools, and workplaces.