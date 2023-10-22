2 foreigners detained in Karnataka for overstaying after visa expiry

The police officials further said that the detained persons identified as Ankitola from Nigeria and Salaam Christian from Gana.

By Agencies Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Mangaluru: The police have detained two foreigners living illegally in Karnataka’s Mangaluru for overstaying after their visas expired, officials said on Sunday.

The police officials further said that the detained persons identified as Ankitola from Nigeria and Salaam Christian from Gana.

“We have detained two foreigners at Mangaluru East limits because both of them were overstaying here even after their VISA expired.

Later, we produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office of Bengaluru, and then they were shifted to the detention centre in Bengaluru,” Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.