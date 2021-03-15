2 killed, 10 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

Prima facie, it seems one of the tyres burst following which the vehicle overturned, the official said.

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Dhamtari: The driver and conductor of a bus were killed and at least 10 passengers received injuries after the vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place around Sunday midnight near Sambalpur village under Arjuni police station limits when the private bus, with around 45 passengers on-board, was heading towards Jagdalpur from Raipur, he said.

The bus driver, Sheikh Imamuddin (46), and conductor Asif Kureshi (33) died on the spot, located around 70 km from the state capital Raipur, while 10 passengers were injured, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the district hospital, he said.