2 pc of my company’s stake will get 400 cr, we don’t need public money: Chandrababu Naidu’s wife

By ANI Published Date - 10:09 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Photo: X

East Godavari: Reacting to corruption allegations against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari on Monday said that he and his family did not need public money as they are rich by inheritance and own a company assets of which runs into crores.

“We don’t need public money. we are landlords, and I run a company myself. Even if we sell 2 per cent of stake of the company, we will get 4,00 crores,” Bhuvaneshwari said.

Naidu is currently in judicial custody at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after his remand was extended till October 5 on Sunday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau court (ACB) in Vijayawada in the multi-crore skill development scam case. The case involves alleged misappropriation in the establishment of clusters of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore.

Agency officials claimed that the alleged fraud had caused a huge loss to the Andhra Pradesh State government in excess of Rs 300 crore.

Bhuvaneshwari also claimed that her husband was “people’s man” and his only “mistake” was he “served the people”. Saying that Naidu is getting support from different sections of the society, she exuded confidence that he will come out from the jail soon and “fight for the people again”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked counsel of Naidu to mention on September 26 his plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case.As senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, tried to mention for urgent hearing the plea, which was not listed in mentioning list, the bench asked him to mention it tomorrow.

Luthra told the bench that the case is related to the State of Andhra Pradesh where the opposition is being curbed.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, Come tomorrow in the mentioning list. Naidu approached the Supreme Court against High Court order which declined to quash the FIR on Friday.