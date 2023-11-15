20 candidates withdraw nominations in Hyderabad

While Nampally has the highest strength of contestants with 34, Musheerabad followed it with 31 candidates and Secunderabad Cantonment has the lowest of 10 contestants.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

While Nampally has the highest strength of contestants with 34, Musheerabad followed it with 31 candidates and Secunderabad Cantonment has the lowest of 10 contestants.

Hyderabad: A total of 20 candidates withdrew from contest on Wednesday leaving 312 in the fray for 15 assembly seats in Hyderabad district.

While Nampally has the highest strength of contestants with 34, Musheerabad followed it with 31 candidates and Secunderabad Cantonment has the lowest of 10 contestants.

Also Read All eyes on Secunderabad

The withdrawals today witnessed four aspirants each deciding to step back from Karwan, Goshamahal, Chandrayangutta and Secunderabad. Two candidates each withdrew from Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, and one each from Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituencies.

Constituency wise candidates in fray:

Constituency Contesting Candidates

Musheerabad : 31

Malakpet : 27

Amberpet : 20

Khairtabad : 25

Jubilee Hills : 19

Sanathnagar : 16

Nampally : 34

Karwan : 18

Goshamahal : 21

Charminar : 14

Chandrayangutta : 14

Yakuthpura : 27

Bahadurpura : 12

Secunderabad : 24

Sec’bad Cantonment : 10

Total 312