20 cases booked, 22 arrested in Bhainsa clashes: North Zone IG

Nirmal: North Zone Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy said that 20 cases were booked and 22 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the group clashes in Bhainsa so far. He toured the clashes-hit areas of the town and assessed the law and order situation on Wednesday.

Addressing pressmen, Nagi Reddy said that no untoward incidents reported in the town in the past three days. He stated that 20 cases were registered against those who indulged in the clashes and arson on Sunday night. He informed that 22 persons including two councilors were taken into custody for their role in the conflicts. As many as 28 suspects were already held.

The IPS officer appealed to the people not to believe rumours being spread on social media platforms and not to forward unconfirmed messages. He cautioned that administrators of WhatsApp groups would be held responsible if members indulge in such acts. He added that the Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against those who were already booked.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and In-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier were present.

BJP seeks high-level probe into Bhainsa incident

The State BJP on Wednesday requested the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to take stringent action against those who resorted to violence in Bhainsa on Sunday.

In a memorandum submitted to the DGP here, a delegation of BJP leaders comprising two MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, MLA T Raja Singh and others urged him to order a high-level probe into the series of communal incidents to identify the habitual offenders who are inciting riots and open rowdy-sheets against them.

The delegation requested that permanent police pickets be posted in incident-prone areas and beef-up intelligence network to identify anti-national elements across the district and Telangana to pre-empt such unfortunate incidents. Speaking to media persons at the DGP’s office, Arvind alleged the police was facing pressure against taking stern action against the persons involved in the violence.