Farmer dies by suicide in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Mulugu: A 43-year-old farmer, Erram Ramakrishna Reddy, died by suicide in his agricultural field in Devagiripatnam village near here on Friday morning.

Reddy’s father, Nagi Reddy, filed a complaint with the Mulugu police, stating that his son had consumed an insecticide and died. He said that his son had been under stress due to financial losses and debts as his cotton crop cultivated in seven acres of leased land was damaged due to heavy rains last month.

He owns only 30 guntas of land. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Ramakrishna Reddy is survived by his wife and two children.