20 lambs die in stray dogs attack in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: About 20 lambs died in attack by stray dogs at Datharupally village of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The stray dogs attacked the lambs in the pen of a shepherd Chukkala Anjaiah, which caused Rs one lakh loss to the latter.

In a similar incident five days ago, 100 sheep died when stray dogs attacked at Podichedu village in the district. The shepherds have been requesting the State government for ex-gratia to those who incurred financial loss due to killing of sheep by stray dogs.

