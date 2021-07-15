20 quintals of PDS rice seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police caught one person for allegedly smuggling PDS rice and seized 20 quintals of rice from him after raiding a house at Bandlaguda on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip off, the police along with the local civil supplies officials raided a house at Noorinagar in Bandlaguda and caught one person Shabbir Ali (32) of Asifnagar.

The man was purchasing the PDS rice from ration card holders and storing it at a house in Noorinagar under Chandrayangutta police station. He was later shifting it to Zaheerabad where it was sold at higher price by him, the police said.