20-year-old woman goes missing from Hyderabad

On Sunday morning, Syeda Uzma Fatima left the house without informing anyone and did not return home

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was reported missing from Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

Syeda Uzma Fatima (20) lived along with her family at Mohammednagar in Chandrayangutta.

On Sunday morning, she left the house without informing anyone and did not return home. The worried family members approached the Chandrayangutta police who registered a missing case and launched efforts to trace her.

The police are checking CCTV camera footage from the area and checking the Call Details Record (CDR) after collecting her mobile phone number.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .