Watch: Hyderabad man drowns in Kalaburagi lake while video being recorded

Sajid, from Chandrayangutta, was under the influence of alcohol and did not know to swim, yet he stepped into the waters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 04:03 PM

Screengrab of the video showing the man drowning in the lake at Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

Hyderabad: A man from Chandrayangutta died by drowning in a lake at Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

The victim, identified as Sajid, had gone to Kamalapur tehsil in Kalaburagi with friends. They reached the lake and a couple of Sajid’s friends entered the waters for a swim.

Sajid, who was under the influence of alcohol, jumped into the lake as one of his friends instigated him to swim. Not knowing how to swim, Sajid drowned before help could reach him.

Two of his friends, who were already in the lake, failed to save Sajid and some passersby, on noticing the incident, jumped into the water to save him, but it was too late.

The video of the incident, shared on social media platforms, went viral. The body was fished out of the water and handed over to the family.