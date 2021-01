By | Published: 12:33 am

Nizamabad: A truck allegedly transporting PDS rice illegally turned turtle in a paddy field at Jallepalli of Kotagiri mandal Nizamabad district pm Saturday. Suspecting that the rice was being transported illegally, the Civil Supplies Department registered a case and seized 200 quintals of rice. Investigations revealed that the truck carrying rice was on its way from Birkur mandal in Kamareddy to Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad.