200 quintals of PDS rice seized in Warangal

The police caught the accused while the PDS rice bags were being loaded into a lorry for illegal smuggling to Maharashtra

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Warangal Urban: The Task Force police seized 200 quintals of PDS rice, a lorry, and a motorcycle and arrested one person on Friday.

The police caught the accused while the PDS rice bags were being loaded into a lorry for illegal smuggling to Maharashtra. The arrested person was identified as Motam Anil of Hasanparthy. Two other accused identified as Chittari Yerragattu and Puranam Jampaiah of Mulkanoor village of Bheemadevarapally mandal are absconding.

Task Force Inspectors Nandiram Naik and G Madhu said that they handed over the rice, vehicles, and the accused to the KUC police for registering a case and further investigation. The total value of the seized rice is Rs 4.60 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .