2,000 home guards from Telangana deployed for MP Assembly elections

800 home guards from Hyderabad and remaining 1200 from other districts had reached Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 AM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 home guards from Telangana will be providing security during the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 800 home guards from Hyderabad and remaining 1200 from other districts had reached Madhya Pradesh and will on bandobast duty from November 13 to 18 in the Chinndwara and Seoni districts where elections are to be held on November 17.

The policemen will return back after the duty. Telangana has contributed highest number of policemen for MP elections, said officials.