21 nominations filed in Khammam, Kothagudem

Eleven candidates, among them Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, the BRS nominee for the Bhadrachalam Assembly, submitted their nominations for five Assembly seats in Kothagudem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Eleven candidates, among them Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, the BRS nominee for the Bhadrachalam Assembly, submitted their nominations for five Assembly seats in Kothagudem.

Khammam: Ten nominations were filed for five Assembly seats in Khamamm district on Monday.

Four independent candidates filed nominations for Palair seat, two for Khammam seat, one for Sathupalli seat, Alliance Democratic Reforms Party (ADRP) candidate filed nomination for Madhira seat. A Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party candidate and one ADRP candidate filed nominations for Wyra seat.

In Kothagudem, 11 candidates, including BRS candidate for Bhadrachalam Assembly, Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, filed nominations for five Assembly seats.