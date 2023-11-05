Good response to CM KCR’s public meetings in Khammam and Kothagudem

K Chandrashekhar Rao mainly focused on local issues related to development and welfare and how the BRS government addressed them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in Kothagudem.

Khammam: There has been a good response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Praja Ashirwada Sabhas held in Khammam and Kothagudem district headquarters on Sunday.

The Chief Minister first addressed a public meeting in Kothagudem and later in Khammam. At both the places the public turnout was good. Children and aged people have also attended the meeting. A few kids were spotted carrying BRS flags at the Kothagudem meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao mainly focused on local issues related to development and welfare and how the BRS government addressed them. In the Khammam meeting he explained how the local MLA, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s mission and the government’s vision transformed the city and in Kothagudem he referred to issuance of podu land pattas and pattas to those living in SCCL lands.

In the Khammam meeting the crowd responded to the Chief Minister’s address with loud cheering. The crowd was in laughs when he described Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao as ‘Tumma Mullula Tummala’ (thorny Tummala) with reference to Tumma chettu an Acacia species tree with sharp thorns on its branches.

Before the arrival of the Chief Minister, Ajay Kumar joined the cultural troupe singing songs and dancing along with them. MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, BRS contesting candidates Kandala Upender Reddy, B Madal Lal, S Venkata Veeraiah, MLC T Madhusudhan and others were present.

Speaking to the media in Kothagudem, the constituency in-charge MP, Ravichandra thanked the public and BRS cadres for making the Chief Minister’s public meeting a success. The party candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao was going to win with 50,000 votes majority, he said.

