22 students test COVID-positive at govt hostel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 22 boarders and the hostel welfare officer along with watchman of the ST Boys Hostel, Rajendranagar, here have tested positive for Coronavirus.

While all 92 hostel boarders and staff were tested for Covid-19, 22 boarders – seven students each from class 10, 9 and 8, one student of class 7, and one hostel welfare officer and watchman were found to be positive, according to a press release.

All students and two staff members were asymptomatic as on Thursday, the release said on Friday. The results came to light when the health team conducted random Covid-19 tests as scheduled at the hostel premises on Thursday.

All affected boarders along with two hostel staff were kept in quarantine in the said hostel and remaining boarders who tested negative were sent back to their homes by arranging transportation, it said.

The quarantined boarders and staff were provided duty doctor and medicines by the district medical and health officer, Ranga Reddy district, said the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu adding that dry fruits and other food supplements etc. were also provided to persons quarantined.

