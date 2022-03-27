248 get jobs in mega job mela in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Job aspirants are interacting with representatives of different companies in Sangareddy during the Mega Job mela on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Companies from different sectors have recruited as many as 248 job aspirants during a mega job mela organised by the Youth Services department in Sangareddy Collectorate on Sunday.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who inaugurated the job mela, has said that the Telangana government is putting all efforts to create employment opportunities for youth in the State. Saying that a huge number of companies have invested in Telangana post-2014, the Medak MP said that the investments had created employment for lakhs of people directly and indirectly in the private sector in the State. He has called upon the job aspirants to utilise the platform provided by them to land a good job. While 2,877 participated in job mela, as many as 37 companies from different sectors have participated. Over 190 others were shortlisted by different companies while 248 were already selected.

TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, Sangareddy Municipal Chairperson Bongula Vijayalakshmi, DCMS Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.

