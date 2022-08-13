25 passengers injured as bus overturns in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: At least 25 passengers suffered injuries after the TSRTC bus in which they were travelling overturned at Kamareddy Town on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred when an RTC express service bus was heading towards Hyderabad from Bhanswada. A few minutes after it reached the national highway at the Kamareddy Collectorate office, the bus rammed into the median and overturned.

As a result, 25 passengers suffered injuries. On seeing this, passers-by came to the rescue of the passengers and pulled them out of the bus by breaking open the window panes. The police then rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the government hospital in the district.

In all, 29 people including the driver and conductor were travelling in the Bhanswada depot bus when the accident occurred. Senior officials from Bhanswada rushed to the spot to ascertain the exact reasons behind the incident.

The district administration made necessary arrangements to shift the seriously injured persons to Hyderabad for better treatment.