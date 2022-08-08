26-year-old stabbed to death at Suryapet

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Suryapet: A 26 year old youth was stabbed to death at the mini tank bund of Saddala Cheruvu at Suryapet on Sunday night. The victim was identified as K Dileep, who was son of Kotaiah.

Dileep a second year student of Diploma Course in electrical engineering in a private college, had recently returned to his native place after completing coaching at Hyderabad for the linemen recruitment test in TSSPDCL.

According to the police, Dileep had gone out from his house at 10 pm on Sunday after receiving a phone call from unknown person. He was found murdered on the mini tank bund by the locals, who alerted the police. Based the complaint of victim’s father, a case was filed and a search has been launched to nab the suspect Sriman who is at large.

In his complaint, the victim’s father Kotaiah said that his son Dileep and daughter of Abbagoni Nagaraju were in love for the last two years. He alleged that the girl’s brother Sriman might have hatched plan to murder his son as people residing near the mini tank bund, saw him moving with a knife. He suspected that three or four persons might have been involved in his son’s murder.

“We are examining his mobile phone call data and CCTV footage installed at the mini tank bund,” the police said. They have reportedly collected some clues in this regard and might arrest the accused soon.