27,682 vaccinated and six minor AEFIs reported on fourth day in Telangana

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of the Covid vaccination drive across Telangana, health department on Thursday inoculated 27,682 healthcare workers of whom six reported minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).

“No major AEFIs were reported on Thursday and all the six individuals who reported minor AEFIs are stable. So far, we have vaccinated 67 per cent of the healthcare workers in government hospitals.

The vaccine drive will continue on Friday to cover the remaining government health care workers,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

The total number of healthcare workers who have received the vaccine so far since the launch of the vaccine drive on January 16 has reached 97,307 in Telangana.

The health department had planned to inoculate 48,447 healthcare workers on Thursday across 729 centres out of which 27,682, which is 57 per cent, were administered the vaccine.

