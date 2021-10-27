3-day photo exhibition begins at Ramappa

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition on ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat and Swachh Bharath Abhiyan’ at the Ramappa Temple, one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at Palampet village of Venkatapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The photo exhibition is being held by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Hyderabad, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India (GoI).

- Advertisement -

As part of it, essay writing competitions was held for the students of the Palampeta Government School on Swachh Bharath and prizes were handed over to the winners by the District Collector. During the programme, the Collector interacted with the students who participated in the programme and asked them about the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme, ‘Freedom Fighters’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He stressed the need to keep houses, the surroundings around their houses and villages clean. The students were also explained the segregation of wet and dry garbage.

Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive across the nation, the Collector urged the people above 18 years to get vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

Regional Outreach Bureau Assistant Director I Haribabu said that under the auspices of their Regional Outreach Bureau, they were conducting photo exhibitions across the State. PIB officials Ardha Srinivas Patel, Sridhar Suruneni and DPRO Premalatha and others attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.