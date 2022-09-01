3-year old boy washed away in canal in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Mancherial: A three-year old boy was accidentally washed away in a canal of Kaddam Narayana Reddy project while he was moving on the banks at Thandraposhamguda village in Dandepalli mandal on Wednesday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Samba Murthy said that the deceased boy was Gaddam Shiva, the younger son of Bheemaiah from Thandraposhamguda. Shiva met a watery grave when he was trying to fetch water from the canal. He was helping his family members in digging a bore well. His parents realized this only when he did not return for quite a long time. His body was stuck to bushes in the canal around 500 meters from the spot of the incident and was brought out.

Based on a complaint received from Bheemaiah, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.