30-Year-old man murdered in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Dead body of Lingam Raju is found on Medak-Hyderabad road near Kulcharam in Medak district Friday morning.

Sangareddy: A-30-year-old man was murdered on Medak-Hyderabtrad road at Kowdipally Mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district on Friday.

The victim was Lingamraju of Cheekode village in Papannapet Mandal. Some unidentified miscreants have attacked him with sharp weapons brutally. The body was shifted to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case was registered. The investigation is on.