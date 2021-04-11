3,205 GHMC staff get Covid vaccine shots on Sunday

GHMC has drawn up strategies to administer Covid-19 vaccine to its entire staff right from sanitary worker to the Commissioner and complete the process by April 15

Hyderabad: As part of the Covid vaccination drive, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has administered Covid-19 vaccine to 3,205 of its staff, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently directed all the departments to ensure that 100 per cent of vaccination is done for all staff members working in their jurisdiction.

Accordingly, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar issued orders to all the zonal commissioners and asked them to take up vaccination drive in GHMC offices or hospitals or urban health centres. GHMC has drawn up strategies to administer Covid-19 vaccine to its entire staff right from sanitary worker to the Commissioner and complete the process by April 15. There are around 30,000 frontline workers in GHMC.

