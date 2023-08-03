3,295 posts to be filled in Andhra Pradesh universities, IIITs

| 3295 Posts To Be Filled In Andhra Pradesh Universities Iiits

The recruitment process would be completed by November 15 through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

File Photo

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday gave the green signal for recruitment of as many as 3,295 posts in the universities and IIITs in the state.

The recruitment process would be completed by November 15 through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

There are 2,635 posts of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in the AP universities while 660 posts have to be filled in the IIITs across the state.

The state government recently filled about 51,000 posts in the Medical and Health department.

