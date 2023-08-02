YSRCP to seek Central probe into BRO movie deals

State water resources minister Ambati Rambabu is set to leave for Delhi on Wednesday night to complain to Central investigation agencies on Pawan Kalyan movie `Bro' deals.

Vijayawada: State water resources minister Ambati Rambabu is set to leave for Delhi on Wednesday night to complain to Central investigation agencies on Pawan Kalyan movie `Bro’ deals in the wake of allegations that the movie was produced with hawala money.

The minister will meet YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy and other MPs in connection with this.

The minister on Tuesday alleged that Bro movie was a big scheme and the money the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and company had collected in the US was paid as part of package to film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Rambabu also wondered if Pawan Kalyan would account for the remuneration he took to the Income Tax department.

The ridicule by the JSP activists that the minister should stop talking about movies and concentrate on his department also could have provoked him to go to Delhi, it is said.