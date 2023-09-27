| 35 Year Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Ganesh Immersion Procession In Kamareddy

According to reports, the person was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Kamareddy: A 35-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while taking part in Ganesh immersion procession in Reddypet village of Ramareddy mandal of the district on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Naresh.

According to reports, the person was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

