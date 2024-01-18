Woman caught with marijuana in Secunderabad

The arrested person Silpa Naik (27) is from Gajapati district in Odisha while the absconding drug peddler has been identified as Rajeev Kumar.

18 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel nabbed a woman on charges of smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Maharashtra in the train and seized 46 kg of marijuana worth Rs 11.5 lakh.

According to the police, Silpa Naik, who lost her husband to illness in 2018, ever since is staying with her six-year-old son and aged parents. As the family was facing financial problems, Silpa on the instructions of Rajeev Kumar, decided to take up drug peddling for quick money.

“Rajeev told her that there was good demand for marijuana in Mumbai and they could smuggle it from Mohana forest area in Odisha to Mumbai and sell it to consumers,” said a senior GRP official.

As per their plan, on January 16, the duo went to Mohana forest area and bought 46 kg of marijuana and packed it in four luggage bags.

Further, on same day both of them went to Palasa railway station and boarded Falaknuma Express train. They planned to reach Secunderabad and from there take the Devagiri Express train to Mumbai on January 17.

Following suspicion during a routine checking, the police personnel nabbed Silpa Naik and seized the material on Platform No.5 of the Secunderabad railway station. Efforts were on to nab Rajeev.