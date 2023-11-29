40 passengers fall ill due to food poisoning on Bharat Gaurav train

The cause of food poisoning has not been confirmed yet

New Delhi: 40 passengers travelling on the Bharat Gaurav train from Chennai to Pune suffered from food poisoning.

As per the sources in the Ministry of Railways, a private player is operating the service.

The ministry will take action against the company, sources added.

The samples of food are being taken for further investigation. Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited.