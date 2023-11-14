4,000-year-old ‘Chakravyuham’ unearthed at Machanpally in Yadadri Bhongir

Published Date - 03:41 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: The researchers from Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam have identified a ‘Labyrinth’ drawn on the banks of the water pond east of the Rama and Shiva Temples on the Machanpally Ramunigutta of Bommala Ramaram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district, just 47-kilometres from Hyderabad.

The researchers from Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam claimed that that this was the first time in Telangana that the labyrinth has been identified. Historians have also identified stone carvings, Neolithic grooves, and new petroglyphs in the vicinity of the labyrinth carvings.

On the low mounds and bedrocks here, something related to the civilization of the ancients keeps coming to light. Recently, Circular geoglyph was identified for the first time in Telangana at Muduchinthalapalli, researchers said.

There are different opinions regarding the period of these labyrinths. Some geographers are of the opinion that it is eight thousand years ago, while others are of the Bronze (Chalcolithic) age. In India, these labyrinths have been referred to as chakravyuhas in tantric texts since the 17th century.

On the walls of the Halebidu temple, the ‘Padmavyuham’ in which Abhimanyu participated in the Mahabharata war is engraved, the researchers said.

The members of the Charitra Brundam who identified the labyrinth include Mohammad Naseer, Anwar, Ahobilam Karunakar and Korivi Gopal while the historical information was identified by Sriramoju Haragopal, BV Bhadragirish and Jammanapalli Ramesh.