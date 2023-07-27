Rains: Houses damaged at several places in Yadadri-Bhongir

A house collapsed at Chelluru of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district due to the heavy rain. No one was injured in the incident as the residents managed to run out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A few houses were damaged and crops were submerged in the water at several places in erstwhile Nalgonda district due to heavy rains.

The wall of a house belonging to Jataling Balakrishna was also damaged at Sammaj junction in Bhongir town. A paddy field was submerged in the water at Ramanjapuram of Shaligowraram mandal in Nalgonda district due to the overflowing village tank.

A control room was set up with phone numbers 08685-293312, 9121147135 at the district Collectorate of Yadadri-Bhongir to receive complaints from the people in rain affected areas.

Trees were uprooted and were lying on the roads at several places disrupting road connectivity. A tree fell on the road at Kusunur on Raigiri-Mothur road, which has caused a traffic jam on the road. Road connectivity was also disrupted when a tree fell across the road at Vadaparthy on Bhongir-Thurkapally road.

Police were making efforts to remove the trees to restore road connectivity. District Collector Pamela Sathpathi asked people not to stay in dilapidated houses. She has asked people to take shelter in community halls, grama panchayats and schools in their areas.