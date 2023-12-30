Man hangs self while on video call with pregnant wife in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide by hanging while on a video call with his pregnant wife at Uppal.

M. Naresh (28), working in the signaling department of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, took the extreme step at his house in Saraswati Colony in Uppal allegedly over a dispute with his wife. He was on a video call with his wife Nityasri, who had gone to her parents’ house in Yadadri Bhongir district.

According to police, Naresh and Nityasri, both from the same district had married a year ago and Nityasri was pregnant. She had gone to her parents’ house a week ago to take part in few rituals. “The couple has been having frequent arguments over Nityasri staying with her parents. Apart from this, other disputes too had cropped up between them,” police said.

Upset over it, Naresh made a video call to his wife while tying a noose around his neck and hanged from the ceiling fan, even as his wife watched him on the phone in shock. Alerted by Nitaysri’s family, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Uppal police have taken up investigation.