441 government hospitals in Telangana receive Kayakalp awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: A total of 441 government healthcare facilities across Telangana have qualified to receive Kayakalp awards, which is a national initiative launched by union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare aimed at promoting cleanliness and enhancing quality of services at every level for patients.

Out of the 441 facilities selected for Kayakalp awards from Telangana, 12 are District Hospitals, eight are Area Hospitals, nine Community Health Centres, 225 PHCs, 73 Urban Primary Health Centres and 114 Health and Wellness Centres (sub-centres).

The Kayakalp initiative is also aimed to inculcate a culture of ongoing assessment and peer review of performance related to hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation, create and share sustainable practices related to improved cleanliness in public health facilities.

The government hospitals that received Kayakalp awards were assessed and rated based on hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, hospital support services, hygiene promotion and eco-friendly hospitals.

Health Minister, T.Harish Rao congratulated the healthcare workers at the hospitals that were selected for the Kayakalp awards.

Ends

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .